Man extradited to the Bahamas from US opens a weapons business in the capital!﻿

Deangelo Saunders arrested by police last week.

NASSAU| Police Officers in New Providence arrested two adult males for possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition on Tuesday, 6th August, 2019.

BP can confirm one of the suspects is one Deangelo Saunders who was returned to the Bahamas from the US just some six weeks ago.

According to reports, shortly before 10:00 PM, Western Division Officers acting on intelligence executed a search warrant on a home on Munnings Drive where they uncovered a .9mm Pistol with twenty three (23) .9mm rounds, (1) AK 47 round, forty-five (45) .7.62 rounds of ammunition along with an extended 9mm magazine and a .40mm magazine.

Both men were taken into custody and are expected to be formally charged before the court.

