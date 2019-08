Illegals land via Haitian sloop.

INAGUA| All thirty-five (35) Haitians Nationals attempting to land via a Haitian freight vessels have now been REFUSED ENTRY and Escorted out of this country from Inagua this morning.

Upgraded interdiction processing systems are in place, to prevent such recurrences.

Sources tell us the illegals usual land in the southern islands and then seek flight into the capital via aircraft.

