Veteran Bahamas Ministry of Tourism Executive receives Coveted Apex Award in Hospitality and Tourism

The Bahamas was one of the sponsors at the recent National Association of Black Hotel Owners, Operators and Developers Annual Trade Show and Summit, held in Miami, Florida. Pictured in The Bahamas suite at the Annual event, from left to right are Linville Johnson, Multicultural Market, Bahamas Tourist Office (BTO), FL; Janet Johnson, Bahamas Tourism Development Corp; Anita Johnson-Patty, General Manager, Communication’s Department, BTO, Florida and Clay Saunders, Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation. Photo by ExclusiveAccess.net

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Linville Johnson, a Sr. Executive of The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation (BMOTA) has joined a privileged list. The group includes Tourism Ministers, Governors, CEO’s and Presidents of major national organizations and associations who are all among past recipients of the coveted Apex Award, presented annually by Black Meetings and Tourism Magazine.

Johnson, currently responsible for BMOTA’s Multi-Cultural Market development, was one of the recipients of the Award at the recent Annual gala culminating the National Association of Black Hotel Owners, Operators and Developers (NABHOOD) and the International Multicultural and Heritage Summit and Trade Show at the Marriott’s Biscayne Bay Hotel, Miami, Florida.

The Florida International University alumni was awarded for his “Distinguished Service” in the Hospitality and Tourism industry. His career to date has spanned more than three decades and includes the beginning of his career at the former Britannia Beach Hotel, Paradise Island, Nassau. In his years with Bahamas Tourism He has successfully managed the organization’s Tourist Offices in major U.S. cities including Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit, New York and Miami.

Some of the highlights of Johnson’s lengthy career with BMOTA includes his creation and development of the organization’s Religious Market with the help of deceased Bahamian televangelist, Myles Munroe and well-known Bahamian evangelist, Neil Ellis.

Johnson also was one of the pioneer’s with BMOTA’s Latin American Market and assisted in the development and growth of the market within the organization. He was also responsible for the formation of BMOTA’ s Vertical Markets strategy that started with some 12 markets and was later narrowed down to six areas which now include, Fishing, Boating, Diving, Private Flying, Religious Markets and Weddings and Honeymoon.

The Sr. Tourism executive in promoting tourism to The Islands Of The Bahamas, have worked with large groups and organizations across the U.S. Black Enterprise, The National Urban League, The National Coalition of Black Meeting Planners and the National Black Caucus are a few of the major organizations that Johnson has worked closely with.



