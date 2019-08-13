DPM Peter Turnquest attends Installation of (new) Rotary Club of Grand Bahama

Rotary Club of Grand Bahama founders Malvese Capron, Jackie Russell, Christine Van der Linde, Rengin Johnson and Rotary District 6990 Governor Ray Williams enjoy slices of the celebration cake. (Photo by David Mackey)

Freeport, Grand Bahama Island – July 27th 2019 the Rotary Club of Grand Bahama held its first Installation Ceremony to a packed house of supporters and fellow local and visiting Rotarians from the U.S. Along with President Christine van der Linde, her board was also installed; President Elect; Rengin Johnson, Secretary; Jackie Russell, Treasurer; Raquel Smith, International Service Director; Malvese Capron, Club Service Director; Mercynth Ferguson, Community Service Director; Dr. Tamarra Moss, Youth Service Director; David Mackey, PR/Marketing Director; Roosevelt Rolle, Sergeant-at-Arms; Titi Moss and Vocational Service Director; Angelika Christie.

Out of town guests included; Rotary District 6990 Governor Ray Williams; Robert Reid, President of the Rotary Club of Miramar-Pines along with his wife Gulsay Gurbuz, Asst. District Governor, Peter Verbeeck; Immediate Past President Rotary Club of Miramar-Pines, Weiner Hein. Emcee for this evening of elegance was Donald Glass. The evening commenced with soul stirring rendition of The U.S. and Bahamas National anthems sung by Rotarian Malvese Capron along with toasts to the Queen by Rotarian Donovan Bowe, Toast to the United States of America by Rotarian Carla Clare and toast to The Commonwealth of the Bahamas by Rotarian Rengin Johnson.

In her address to the attendees, the new president of the Rotary Club of Grand Bahama, Christine van der Linde, said of the power of Rotary, “It can change the world, it can change Grand Bahama. Everywhere we travel we’re going to travel with Grand Bahama foremost in our minds, it is up to us all to make it happen.”

Asst. District Governor, Peter Verbeeck reminded Rotarians that they are, “Part of a community of 1 million members in around 200 countries around the world. When you become a Rotarian you can drop into any club in planet earth (we’re not in Cuba) and be a part of a community that makes a difference.”

Live entertainment featured vocalists; Donvarcia Duncombe Storr and Doyle Adderley along with keyboardist Elijah Stevens. Mr. Robert Williams – Dj Fire provided invigorating dance music for the black tie gala.

About the Rotary Club of Grand Bahama

The Genesis of the Rotary Club of Grand Bahama was conceived at a small kitchen table in the home of Christine van der Linde by Rotarians Christine, Rengin Johnson, Malvese Capron and Jackie Russell. The group expanded to a larger table in her home, then on into the Chamber of Commerce office. All along the way, the ladies were encouraged by immediate past District Governor Drew Monghan who, in tandem with Ligia Corredor of the Rotary Club of Miramar-Pines, were instrumental in making the Rotary Club of Grand Bahama a reality.