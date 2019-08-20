Double homicide in Pinewood this morning! Two males shot dead and a female seriously injured in drive by….

file photo

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is recording tonight homicides #62 and #63 this morning following a drive by incident in the Pinewood Gardens community.

Police were called into the area of Maple Street where they confirmed two males dead at the scene and one female seriously injured.

The trio was gunned down with high-powered war-like weaponry before their attackers sped off and vanished into the darkness.

This latest incident means we have an active shooter on the run from justice after committing the heinous crime of murder on two souls.

We report yinner decide!