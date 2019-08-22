Three murdered in 24-hours in the capital….Homicide #64 on Cowpen Road…

Homicide victim #64 in Cowpen Road last evening…

NASSAU| BP is reporting homicide #64 unfolding right now in Southern New Providence. Police are presently on scene of a shooting incident at Martin Close off Cowpen Road. A male victim is confirmed dead.

On Tuesday evening homicides #62 and #63 – just 24-hour prior – a double homicide unfolded in the Pinewood Gardens community.

Police were called into the Maple Street where they confirmed two males dead at the scene.

BP has identified both homicide victims to be 22-year-old Dion aka “Slam Bam” and 23-year-old Dimetri Dormeus. Dion was known as a Bahamian rap artist.

A female was rushed to hospital following that incident.

They were all gunned down with high-powered war-like weaponry before their attackers jumped into a vehicle sped off and vanished into the darkness.

These latest incidents record three homicides in just 24 hours climbing the homicide count in the country to 64 for the year.

Meanwhile police have yet to charge the relative of the late Shawn Whymms who was laid to rest on Saturday. Whymms was attacked by a relative at his home on Seabreeze Lane a few Sundays ago. A man was arrested and detained but to this day not charged in that incident. BP wonders why?

