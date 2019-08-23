Two staff members from ZNS and one from BIS in a bad accident on Milo Butler Highway following Colin Trotman’s funeral!

NASSAU| Two ZNS employees and a BIS cameraman were all in a serious accident this afternoon after leaving the funeral service of their late colleague Colin Trotman at BFM. The accident occurred on Milo Butler Highway where serious slippery wet roads were a factor.

Archie Cambridge, a cameraman at Bahamas Information Services, is presently at PMH seeking medical attention while ZNS staff members Fred Ferguson and Lenard Saunders, both handymen at the Broadcasting Corporation, are being treated in Doctors Hospital.

Residents are being asked to pray for the men who all lost a good friend in Colin.

We report yinner decide!