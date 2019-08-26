Police reporting homicide #67 the 6th homicide for the week!

file photo

NASSAU| Police on New Providence is investigating a shooting incident Sunday, 25th August 2019 which has left an adult male dead.

According to reports, shortly after 10:00 pm, two men were standing in front of a home on Ross Corner, when the occupants of a white vehicle opened fire in their direction, hitting one of them before speeding away.

The injured man was transported to the hospital and a short time later was pronounced dead.

Now, this incident is the 6th homicide in the past 7 days. It was an extremely bloody week for victims around the country. We started off with a double homicide on Wednesday evening on Maple Street in Pinewood Gardens. Some 24-hours later 23-year-old Ashton Smith was shot dead in the dark by a gunman at a complex on Martin Close off Cowpen Road. Then early Saturday morning Police in Marsh Harbour Abaco reported a man shot multiple times at a home. He was the 65th homicide victim and the 4th for the week. And again Saturday night this time in Eleuthera down in JC the murder of Dwayne Rolle Jr was recorded. Police say they are investigating all these incidents and that crime is down.

