Godfrey Darling jr on the ground in the road on Prince Charles Drive after being struck by Senior Policy Advisor to the Prime Minister, Joshua Sears last evening.

NASSAU| A senior government policy advisor was in a bad accident last evening with the government registered vehicle.

BP is learning at Cabinet this morning Senior Policy Advisor to the Prime Minister, Joshua Sears, knocked down a young man with the government car last evening leaving that victim in hospital.

We understand the matter may not be correctly recorded for followups and the victim is about to lose a limb. The victim we are learning from hospital records is one, Godfrey Darling jr, who was crossing the street on Prince Charles Drive near the High School in the area when he was struck by the government registered vehicle #GV4536. What is this and we were expecting our fresh-baked island bread from the policy advisor this week.

BP is watching the followups to this incident closely.

We report yinner decide!