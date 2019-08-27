NEMA issues notice to TO MARINERS/ FISHER FOLKS

A vehicle sits in standing water after Hurricane Harvey ripped through Rockport, Texas, on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. The fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade spun across hundreds of miles of coastline where communities had prepared for life-threatening storm surges, walls of water rushing inland. (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) – FILE PHOTO

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) is currently monitoring the projected path of Tropical Storm Dorian.

On its current projected path, the storm is anticipated to impact The Bahamas on Thursday, August 29, 2019 in the early afternoon.

“Your vessel can likely be impacted by winds, waves, or storm surges. You will need some lead time to prepare before a storm impacts our area,” advised Captain Stephen Russell, Director of NEMA.

NEMA urges all mariners inclusive of fisher folks, sailor of sloops, and operators of mail boats and other freight vessels, and pleasure craft, to please finalize your plan of action to secure your vessels and associate gears, support apparatuses inclusive of traps and processing plant.

“Please let us aim to minimize the losses and damages as a result of storms and hurricane. Act now,” further advised Captain Russell.

2019 ATLANTIC HURRICANE SEASON

The Hurricane Season runs June 1 to November 30. Meanwhile, An update from met experts predicts more hurricanes in 2019 than previously expected.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration earlier predicted nine to 15 named storms and two to four major hurricanes this year. The updated hurricane season outlook now predicts 10 to 17 named storms, of which five to nine are expected to become hurricanes. Two to four of those could become major hurricanes, according to NOAA.

The 2019 Named storms are: Andrea, Barry, Chantal, Dorian, Erin, Fernand, Gabrielle, Humberto, Imelda, Jerry, Karen, Lorenzo, Melissa, Nestor, Olga, Pablo, Rebekah, Sebastien, Tanya, Van, Wendy.

If all 21 names are used up in a season and another name is needed, the National Hurricane Center would then begin using letters from the Greek alphabet.

That has happened only once in the history of naming tropical cyclones. In the record-smashing 2005 season, Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Epsilon and Zeta had to be utilized. Tropical Storm Zeta formed on December 30 that year and carried into early January 2006, more than a month after the official end of the season.