Some 100 Haitian Migrants Apprehended

Coral Harbour Base, 25 AUG. ‘19 (RBDF): Approximately 100 Haitian nationals are on the way to the capital after they were apprehended this afternoon by members of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force.

While on routine patrol at 2:00 pm, RBDF patrol craft P-45, apprehended a Haitian sailing vessel approximately 15 nautical miles (nm) west of Highbournes Cay, in the Exuma chain.

P-45 is also being assisted by RBDF patrol craft P-129 coxswained by Petty Officer Ronnie Neymour. They are transporting the unconfirmed number of migrants to New Providence.

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force has now apprehended or assisted in the apprehension of over 400 Haitian migrants this year.

The migrants will be turned over to Police and Immigration officials for further processing.



The Royal Bahamas Defence Force continues to protect and safeguard the territorial waters of The Bahamas.