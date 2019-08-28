112 HAITIAN NATIONALS REPATRIATED FROM NEW PROVIDENCE

Repatriations – FILE PHOTO

A joint team of Law Enforcement Officers departed Lynden

Pindling International Airport at 7:30 A.M. en-route to Port-au-Prince, Haiti with a total of (112) Haitian nationals under Deportation Order onboard a Bahamasair flight.

This group included (93) Males and (19) Females. The exercise was led by Mr. Andrew Gittens, Gr. I Immigration Officer and his team along with Officers of The Royal Bahamas Defence Force.

The Department will continue its commitment to carrying out the mandates of our agency to combat illegal migration by establishing effective border control management in compliance with the Statute Laws of our country.