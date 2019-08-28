ALL LEAVE CANCELLED﻿ AT RBDF!!!

A vehicle sits in standing water after Hurricane Harvey ripped through Rockport, Texas, on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. The fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade spun across hundreds of miles of coastline where communities had prepared for life-threatening storm surges, walls of water rushing inland. (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) – FILE PHOTO

Coral Harbour Base, 27 AUG ‘19 (RBDF): Leave for all members of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force has been cancelled effective immediately, except for those on secondment, sick leave, approved study leave or pre-retirement leave.

Personnel attached to Coral Harbour Base are to report for duty (or their approved muster points) on Wednesday 28th August 2019 at 0840 hrs.

Personnel attached to the various outposts inclusive of the Harbour Patrol Unit, Port Security, Airwing Unit and the Military Police and Force Protection Unit are to report to their respective places of duty (or their approved muster points).