Court of Appeal dismissed the case against Frank Smith and stood by Chief Magistrate Ruling…..

THE VINDICATION OF THIS POWERFUL WOMAN OF GOD!!!! Marvin Dames and Duane Sands should be charged along with Barbara Hanna in their bold LIE and interference in the Frank Smith CASE!!!!!!!!!!!

Frank Smith is a free man

NASSAU| The Court of Appeal has tossed out the government’s application for former MP Frank Smith to be retried on bribery and extortion allegations.

Court of Appeal Justices The Hon. Isaacs, Madame Crane Scott, and The Hon. Jones wrote: “We are satisfied that the Chief Magistrate did not err when she had regard to Mrs. Hanna’s reliability as a witness when determining whether the prosecution’s evidence disclosed a prima facie case bearing in mind that the only evidence incriminating the respondent emanated through Mrs. Hanna. In our view, therefore, this appeal is unsustainable and accordingly, is dismissed.”

In court, the Attorney General’s office indicated that they plan to appeal the decision to the Privy Council. The Court of Appeal justices scolded the government for suggesting they will appeal before reading their decision.

Chief Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt also criticised both Dr Sands and Mr Dames for the “egregious” way in which they interacted with Mrs Hanna prior to a police investigation into her claims, charging that their conduct gave the appearance of a “political flavour to a curious bystander.”

The Chief Magistrate especially criticised how a “serving member of Parliament” and Cabinet minister, Dr. Sands, “entertained” Mrs Hanna in the circumstances despite her contributing some $300 towards his political campaign in the lead up to the 2017 general election.

