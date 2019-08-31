Government issues statement on price gouging like they really are concerned about Brent and CO.

The Ministry of Labour wishes to advise all vendors, shopkeepers and businesses engaged in selling goods to members of the public that the laws regarding price gouging and price hoarding will be scrupulously enforced during the passage of Hurricane Dorian through The Bahamas.

Vendors are warned that Price Inspectors are currently moving about New Providence and Grand Bahama and other islands in the Northwest Bahamas to monitor the sale of key items, such as water, batteries, flashlights, lanterns, gas, food items, etc. for the violation of price related laws. Violators will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

The Ministry through its agencies the Prices Commission, headed by Mr. Danny Sumner and the Consumer Protection Bureau, headed by Mr. Philip Beneby have received complaints from members of the public that some businesses are taking advantage of the public as the hurricane approaches by hiking prices. These complaints are being thoroughly investigated.

The public is encouraged to continue to report these incidences to the Prices Commission hotline at 376-4132 or 376-1157 or the Consumer Protection Bureau at 376-4132 or info@cpcbahamas.org. You may also wish to report to the Ministry of Labour Facebook page. These contact points are monitored regularly.

The Ministry expects the full cooperation of members of the business community in this regard as Bahamians complete their preparation for what is projected as a major hurricane that will affect the Northwest Bahamas.

Mr. Peter Deveaux-Isaacs

PERMANENT SECRETARY

Ministry of Labour