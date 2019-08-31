University of The Bahamas Closures in Preparation for Hurricane Dorian

University of the Bahamas

The public is advised that as a result of the threat of Hurricane Dorian, The University of The Bahamas’ Oakes Field Campus and Grosvenor Close Centre, including Chapter One Bookstore and the Harry C. Moore Library will close today (Friday, 30th August) at 3:00 p.m. The UB-North Campus in East Grand Bahama, as well as operations at the Continuing Education & Lifelong Learning (CELEARN) and Recruitment & Admissions centre at the Teachers Credit Union building on West Atlantic Drive, closed on Thursday, 29th August at 8:00 p.m.

Following the passage of Hurricane Dorian and after the National Emergency Management Agency has issued the official “all clear”, a thorough assessment will be conducted of all University facilities and subsequent notices will be issued regarding the resumption of operations and classes at UB.

Administrators, faculty, staff and students are asked to take every precaution to protect themselves, their families and their property and to closely monitor all official UB communication channels (website – www.ub.edu.bs, emails and social media) as well as the national news media for announcements and updates related to contingencies and operations at UB.