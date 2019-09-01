Fear of casualties are being reported in Abaco – Marsh Harbour under water…

Marsh Harbour, Murphy Town, and Dundas Town Abaco are all reporting mass devastation – Communities destroyed and citizens left homeless…

ZNS denied callers from affected areas from calling into the national network during its Hurricane Coverage…WHY?

BP BREAKING| We are getting reports of casualties in ABACO. The island has been disconnected from communications. Sources on the island have communicated directly to BP confirming some deaths amidst the devastation on the island of Abaco.

Now, in a statement from the Ministry of Health, they said today, September 1, 2019, “there have so far been no reported deaths on the island of Abaco, which is currently being impacted by Hurricane Dorian, other than the recent fatality in Sandy Point, Abaco.”

However, our team from Abaco confirms, “The place is a disaster, no business is operable and bodies are floating around Big Cat. The concern is nobody knows how many people died, and they feel when the water subsides some bodies will be washed out to sea.”

Today ZNS denied callers from the affected areas the opportunity to call into the national network and hosts controlled the commentary on national tv.

Dorian is a Category 5 hurricane packing winds of some 185mph.

Did the Bahamas Government pay up its Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility (CCRIF)? And will the agency now pay the People of the Bahamas for devastating coverage in Abaco????

We report yinner decide!