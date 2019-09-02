Former Police Officer is Sunday morning Abaco traffic fatality

Court Marshal, Earnest Rahming.

ABACO| A former police officer on Sunday morning lost his life following a bad accident in Abaco just hours before Hurricane Dorian with winds of 185 mph made landfall.

BP has identified the fatality victim to be Court Marshal, Earnest Rahming.

The crash, which occurred shortly after midnight, involved two vehicles on the Ernest Dean Highway in the vicinity of Bahama Palm Shores (Abaco). Rahming succumbed on the scene from injuries sustained during the crash.

Occupants of the second vehicle were transported to the local medical facility and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

We are all asked to pray for Rahming’s family at this time following his sudden loss.

