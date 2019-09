The corpse of Hurricane Dorian victims in Abaco loaded on a flatbed vehicle.

ABACO| Deceased victims of Hurricane Dorian being loaded on flatbed trucks across Abaco.

PM Hubert Minnis claims the RBPF has confirmed five deaths, however, sources on the ground tell us bodies are being collected all across Abaco this afternoon.

We believe there are more victims than five.

#dorian #abaco #bahamas #hurricane