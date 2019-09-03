Dorian affects New Providence with mass flooding in many communities…

Passage of Hurricane Dorian — Flooding in New Providence

NASSAU, The Bahamas — As Hurricane Dorian impacted Abaco and Grand Bahama through the weekend, and even to present, it brought heavy rain and very high tidal swells to New Providence.

In some areas, persons used boat transportation to move through the streets. Persons pushed stalled cars out of knee-deep waters.

Businesses and residences have been surrounded by ‘lakes’ of water. Residents still struggle to get back to normalcy in face of flooding challenges. (BIS Photos/Letisha Henderson)