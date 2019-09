BP BREAKING| Live devastating scenes in Marsh Harbour Abaco where the entire city was been destroyed.

Scores are missing following in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, which made landfall in the Bahamas around 1am Saturday packing winds of 185mph and gusts of over 200mph.

Today Prime Minister Dr. The Most Hon. Hubert Minnis and Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis Q.C were taken via the US Coast Guard to examine the devastation.

#dorian #bahamas #hurricane