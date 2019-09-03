Opposition Leader Davis mobilizes Hurricane Dorian recovery and restoration efforts across the country…

Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis Q. C.

NASSAU| Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis started mobilizing his teams this morning as he began recovery and restoration efforts following the passage of Hurricane Dorian.

The killer storm over the weekend devastated communities in Abaco and Grand Bahama and is now moving offshore towards the Florida coast.

Expressing his shock at the savage, destructive nature of Hurricane Dorian and the damage wrought on the affected communities, Davis said, “I am saddened by the loss of life and, on behalf of the Progressive Liberal Party, I pray for the repose of all souls.



“The Progressive Liberal Party has already moved to organize disaster relief to the extent of our resources. I have asked Mrs. Glenys Hanna-Martin and Senator Dr. Michael Darville to co-chair our disaster relief committee. Those who wish to volunteer can do so by contacting the PLP’s headquarters.

“We have already established a collection depot at the Lynden Pindling Centre on Farrington Road. Those who wish to drop dry goods, bedding, non-perishable foods and hygiene kits may do so at the centre.

“I expect that at first light on Wednesday, 4 September and conditions permitting, the Deputy Leader and I will set out with teams from the party to visit the affected areas.

“I am asking all PLP Branches to solicit a special collection this month for hurricane relief.”

The leader added that, “Given the level of flooding in New Providence and the ensuing chaos in the wake of Hurricane Dorian, the PLP asks that the government seriously consider extending the bank holiday to allow for conditions to settle down.

“In addition to tax relief by the government, we appeal to all those in the commercial sector to provide a minimum of 60 days debt relief following the passage of the storm.

“This in our view should include temporary relief from mortgage payments, rent, electricity and telephone bills.”

