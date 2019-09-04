President Trump confirms his troubles in getting a call through to PM Minnis! WHAT HAS HAPPENED TO BTC in a time of NATIONAL CRISIS?!

Telecommunications in the Bahamas has gone rock bottom in the midst of a national crisis!

US President Donald Trump.

NASSAU| US President Donald J. Trump has just spoken about the destruction of the Bahamas during a briefing today.

The US Coast Guard services are doing an exceptional job is assisting in the recovery in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, which was packing some 185 mph winds and claimed the lives of persons in the storm zone over the weekend.

Mass flooding and catastrophic damage is being reported on both Abaco and Grand Bahama.

The President of the United States referred to The Bahamas as a “British protectorate”, and confirmed how the Bahamas appears to be are having trouble with our phones, which he said is the reason why he hasn’t spoken to the PM Minnis.

Prime Minister, Dr. the Hon. Hubert Minnis lost on the management of the country.

Prime Minister Minnis confirmed at his press conference yesterday that he has not spoken with the US President.

Well, what is this? Even President Trump knows how lousy BTC is! In a time of national crisis, here in the capital city of New Providence the lights are off, the phonelines are down, the network is stalled and we all are asking – WHERE IS THE LEADERSHIP of BTC and BPL? These people must resign!

