Government secured the delivery of some 200 body bags in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian for Abaco

A State of Emergency must be declared on Abaco as more than 200 victims could be declared dead on that island alone in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian….

Bodies left all the communities of Abaco as government systems are overwhelmed by death and destruction in the northern Bahamas.

ABACO | Bahamas Press is reporting that more than 200 victims could be officially declared dead in Abaco alone in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.

Piles of bodies are being left alongside the road and in the bushes of Abaco making the island uninhabitable. With no water, power, food and proper sanitation, widespread looting has taken place and has forced a local militia to form to protect their property.

BP can confirm the Cabinet has secured body bag materials to begin the process of removing and identifying corpses all through the affected communities in the hurricane’s aftermath as catastrophic conditions worsen on the ground.

