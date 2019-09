Local militia in Abaco protecting life and property.

BP BREAKING| We are learning that only one police officer is stationed in Treasure Cay, Abaco.

A plane landed there and was robbed immediately. There are reports of deaths far in excess of what is being reported.

We are also learning of reports that, when survivors land in Nassau, they’re being told not to speak about all the deaths and seeing the many dead bodies all across Abaco.

Photos shown here of a local Abaco militia blocking the road to stop looters in the area.