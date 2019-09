A Humanitarian crisis unfolds in the Bahamas following Hurricane Dorian

NASSAU| Hundreds gathered at Freeport’s Ship Terminal in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian as the Cat 5 damage to that northern Bahama Island has left residents without basic services. Some residents left everything to flee for their lives.

Five Days since an all-clear was given and still dead bodies have yet to be recovered across Grand Bahama.

