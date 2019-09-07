Homicide count climbs by three to 72 in just three hours…

NASSAU| Police will be reporting a bloody morning in the island of New Providence as we can now confirm three homicides recorded in just a few hours apart.

Police have confirmed the first incident on at Avocado Street in Pinewood where a male and female were shot. The male who goes by the first name Marcus died on the scene. The female victim was rushed to hospital.

The second incident unfolded in the Key West Street community where some three persons were shot with high-powered weaponry. One of the victims died on the scene.

And then, if that was not enough for police, a man was shot and killed minutes later in the Blueberry Hill, Fox Hill community.

The violence comes on the heels of a catastrophic hurricane in the northern Bahamas which damaged communities and killed hundreds on the islands of Grand Bahama and Abaco.

If nothing else, these incidents tell us nothing has changed.

