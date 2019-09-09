Hurricane Dorian victims could climb beyond 3,000 in Abaco alone… GB hundreds…

Government has left the damages untouched and bodies littered in communities across the islands in Abaco and Grand Bahama…..New hotline established for the missing – 1-242-323-1877

BP BREAKING| Observers on the ground are now telling BP that some 3,000 residents on Grand Bahama and ABACO could be confirmed dead in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.

This shocking report by international agencies on the ground proves that the Minnis Administration has led the worst management of a natural disaster ever in the history of the Bahamas.

Thousands dead, airborne diseases, no proper sanitation and mounds of garbage litter the streets of two major cities in The Bahamas.

Remember – the last time Minnis led the response to a disaster was during his term as Minister of Health when scores died from dengue.

Only BP has reported how the Minnis Cabinet ordered some 200 body bags on Tuesday from a pharmaceutical in the capital, and by Thursday an additional order in the triple digits was made. No one can deny these facts!

Additionally, Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development advised the general public that a phone line has been established at the Disaster Management Unit, Department of Social Services, dedicated for use by those members of the general public wishing to register the name (s) of family members whom they have been unable to contact since the passage of Hurricane Dorian: 323-1877.

In East End Grand Bahama some 73 persons are unaccounted for along with would include persons in the communities of Mclain’s Town, Pelican Bay, and High Rock. And in High Rock one reported to the local press how some 11 members of her family have perished in Hurricane Dorian.

In the Mudd and Pea in Abaco alone, the number could swell to over 3,000 alone as residents in that lowland area never evacuated as floodwaters washed away their homes during the storm.

Maybe many of those victims will never be found. Thousands are feared dead in what is being described as the worst environmental and ecological disaster to hit the Bahamas.

