Man found floating in the Seabreeze canal and the country records another homicide -the 5th in two days over the weekend…..

11 persons shot up over the weekend in a spree of gun violence – FIVE DIE! Homicide on New Providence climbs to 74

This is a file photo and is NOT the photo of the canal retrieval on Sunday.

NASSAU| A male has been found dead in the Seabreeze canal this afternoon. The man was spotted and police were called. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not made one report on the incident.

Additionally, police have not reported a shooting incident on First Street and Robinson Road just minutes ago [after 10pm on Sunday]. We are told officers have responded to the scene and the condition of the male victim is unknown. WHY THE SILENCE ON THESE INCIDENTS?

This latest incident comes on the heels of a 5th homicide over the weekend that took place in the St. Albans Drive area around 2am Sunday morning. We at BP can report a man was walking in the area when he was approached by an armed man who shot him, then got into a silver vehicle and sped away. That victim later succumbed to his injuries at PMH. This latest incident raised the homicide count to 74 for the year. Police have not reported the death of this victim also. WHY?

Just 36 hours earlier, some four victims were murdered in unrelated drivebys in the capital. The incidents unfolded on Anderson Street, Key West Street, Pinewood Gardens and on Blueberry Hill in Fox Hill Road. Crime down they claim and police have stopped reporting!

Meanwhile, on Abaco widespread looting and robberies are unfolding in that part of the country in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian. Police have abandoned Marsh Harbour like a ghost town, allowing for widespread looting and robberies to take place in the community. One victim the top Customs officer on the island fled the situation and spoke in detail with the press of an incident how he was held up and robbed by rogues on the island. We believe the situation is making it unsafe even for members of the international press. This cannot be allowed! Meanwhile, the lost Minister of National Security claims these incidents on Abaco are false.

