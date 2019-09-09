Opposition Leader Davis on the passing of John “Chippie” Chipman

John Chippie Chipman

I have learned with sadness that we have lost another cultural icon in John “Chippie” Chipman. The great drummer’s drum is now silent. The shake of the cowbells is stilled. The Bahamas will not be the same.

John Chipman lived a long and fruitful life. He helped to define the modern Bahamas through the sound and beat of his drum and his pioneering contribution to Junkanoo.

He and his wife, the great Becky Chipman, were cultural icons separately and as a couple. They are now joined together for the ages.

Thankfully, John Chipman left a cultural legacy for this country by passing on his great talents to his children and grand and great grand. He mentored so many others. He was a great Bahamian.

Now he joins those other legends like Count Bernardino, George Symonette, Maureen Duvalier and Ronnie Butler into the pantheon of our cultural heroes.

On behalf of the Progressive Liberal Party, my wife Ann Marie, all the officers, members and supporters of the Progressive Liberal Party, I extend condolences to the family of John Chipman. May be rest in peace.