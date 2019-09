Patrice Campbell along with her daughter Alia.

FREEPORT| Grand Bahama has lost a beautiful soul on Monday and the country its former Miss Bahamas title winner, Mrs. Antoinette Patrice Campbell

Campbell nee deGregory, battled stage four lung cancer. This must be tough.

She passed away in the quiet of her home on Grand Bahama surrounded by those she loved unto the end.

We pray for her soul today and that our Lord will grant her rest.

