Grand Bahama lost three of its ambulatory service vehicles during the passage of Hurricane Dorian…

FREEEPORT| The scale of the rising waters on Grand Bahama last week during Hurricane Dorian is best captured in video of the evacuation of persons from the Rand Memorial Hospital to another location.

In our video above EMS teams were trapped inside as they attempted to evacuate pregnant ladies from the flooded hospital to Sunrise Medical.

Ambulance Services lost three ambulances in the bold attempt as the city of Freeport began to flood. Three EMS vehicles were destroyed by floodwaters, leaving only one operational to service the entire island of Grand Bahama. The city needs immediate and urgent help right now in this area!

Both the staff and pregnant women had to climb up on a yellow two-storey building and await local volunteer rescue teams.

