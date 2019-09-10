Man shot and killed on St. Alban’s Drive Sunday morning identified….

The victim shot and killed outside the Prime Time Bar on St. Alban’s Drive around 2 am Sunday morning.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press has identified that St. Alban’s Drive male shot and killed over the weekend to be this man who goes by the street name Nunu. Nunu was shot outside the Prime Time Bar and he succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

This was the 5th homicide to take place over the weekend. It happened in the St. Albans Drive area around 2 am Sunday morning when Nunu was walking in the area. He was approached by an armed man who shot him multiple times with a high-powered weapon, then got into a silver vehicle and sped away.

Nunu became the country’s 74th homicide victim and the 5th man to be murdered in 48 hours.

