Mass burials of persons reported missing on Abaco have begun…

On Abaco, the recovery of bodies that were left in the heat for more than eight days has begun. Thousands of corpses are being buried.

BP BREAKING| A truck was loaded with the remains of residents on Abaco that were being recovered today and taken to be buried in mass graves on Abaco today.

The bodies were scattered all along the corridors of the communities affected by Hurricane Dorian, which made landfall last week packing winds of over 185mph. Many of the remains collected in this photo were that of Haitian Nationals.

The bodies were placed in body bags without any funeral services. The Commissioner of Police has advised anyone unable to find their loved ones to file a missing person report.

The Commissioner of Police Anthony Ferguson in a statement yesterday confirmed the body count to 43, however, according to clinicians that number in Abaco alone is around 3,000 following the deadly storm.

