PM Meet shelter victims today.

NASSAU, THE Bahamas — In aftermath of Category 5 Hurricane Dorian, Prime Minister the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis visited New Providence Shelters, September 9, 2019 located at: Kendal G.L. Isaacs Gymnasium, Fox Hill Community Centre, Pilgrim Baptist Church, Salvation Army, Calvary Baptist Church, and Grant’s Town Seventh Day Adventist Church.

(BIS Photos/Yontalay Bowe)#dorian #bahamas