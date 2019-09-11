Algernon Cargill is back in the saddle and might pay himself a bonus for his work at NEMA? Cargill now flying around at NEMA’s expense!

If the PM MINNIS and I Chester Cooper could lift boxes and assist the people of Grand Bahama and Abaco what makes this JACKASS Algernon Cargill so special?

Former Disgraced NIB Managing Director Algernon Cargill now working with NEMA!

NASSAU| Prime Minister Hubert Minnis has placed his cousin and disgraced former NIB Director Algernon Cargill around the coffers of NEMA.

We are learning from our NEMA sources that Cargill has been placed in charge of organizing some of the restoration efforts on Abaco and Grand Bahama. Well, what is this? This is like giving the rat the whole cheese block and tell him to distribute it!

This past Saturday around 8 am Cargill and “SPECIAL FRIEND” hopped on a NEMA sponsored flight into Grand Bahama.

1) The flight left the Odyssey Aviation facility on Saturday morning.

2) Both men boarded a 10 passenger aircraft sponsored by the National Emergency Management Agency.

3) The couple landed on Grand Bahama, not having taken ANY SUPPLIES with them from NEMA to assist victims of Hurricane Dorian.

4) Both Cargill and his passenger stayed in Grand Bahama for two hours and left Grand Bahama Island with no evacuees onboard. These people hate people eh?

Now, what is this? What kinda operation is this NEMA is dealing with?

Now, before we at BP have to get editorially violent on what we really want to say here about Cargill and his trips on the behalf of NEMA, we are sending this warning – CLEAN HOUSE EARLY, Mr. Prime Minister, because we at BP will be relentless on that RAT seeking to hold the cheese! No wonder supplies cannot get to people on the ground.

Meanwhile, we are going to ask NEMA Director Capt. Stephen Russell – Where are the generators donated for shelters across the country? WHERE ARE THEY?

Boy, yinner ga cause us to lose it today!

We report yinner decide!