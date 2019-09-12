PM Minnis now claims that PM Hubert Ingraham has misled the public!

The Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis released the following statement today on comments made by former Prime Ministers the Rt. Hon. Perry Christie and the Rt. Hon. Hubert Ingraham:

STATEMENT BY PM HUBERT MINNIS: The Government of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas is leading the largest natural disaster response effort in Bahamian history along with our international allies and partners.

As a Government, we are completely focused on helping to restore the lives of the people of Abaco and Grand Bahama after this catastrophe.

I was surprised when I heard the misleading remarks made by the former prime ministers on Wednesday. I am disappointed by this unnecessary distraction. I will only address this briefly as the country has much more important work to do.

We as a country do not have the time for divisiveness, partisan politics or jockeying for position.

After the passage of Hurricane Dorian, Mr. Ingraham reached out to me. An offer of a major assignment was made. He declined the offer. He also declined to meet with me at the Office of the Prime Minister.

The other thing I wish to mention is the claim that government officials did not visit shantytowns with Creole speakers to warn residents to evacuate. Mr. Ingraham is mistaken on that issue as well. Media reports attest to this fact.

In the spirit of bipartisanship, the Cabinet of The Bahamas recommended that Mr. Christie should also be asked to serve. An approach was also made to Mr. Christie.

It is clear that there was and still is a misunderstanding but patriotism requires us to put this aside and move forward.

I am heartened and deeply grateful for the extraordinary number of Bahamians and foreigners who volunteered to help and are helping the Government and charities in response to Hurricane Dorian. I thank all who are contributing their time, resources and talents.