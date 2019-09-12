The pain on the ground is deep following Dorian and we at BP cannot get in the way of relief!

We must all work together to bring RELIEF to Abaco and Grand Bahama…

The collective U.S. government mission in #

TheBahamas has rescued over 400 people since the response to #

HurricaneDorian began. Through thunderstorms and tropical force winds, in blazing sun and sweltering heat, they’ve been critical in providing #

relief to the affected areas.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is monitoring closely the developments inside the recovery following Hurricane Dorian and, from what we saw today across the affected islands, we will indeed need all the help we can get.

Yesterday we at BP were harsh in criticisms of the Prime Minister’s appointees, but today, after seeing the sheer devastation on the islands of Grand Bahama and Abaco, we have retracted our comments.

We believe Grand Bahama, as both former PMs Christie and Ingraham said, is going to need all the help in the world. Help from inside and outside. Help from the DNA, PLP, FNM and every talent and skill this country can offer. People…it is bad!

We saw a woman today who burst out in tears when seeing us. Her home was turned upside down and was broken into bits and pieces. The home is devastated. Her life is turned upside down and, days into the aftermath, she is inconsolable. It was too much to bear and no one individual can carry this load.

And so we will stand down from our hard attacks on NEMA, which is just one group with many moving parts. We must help to build from here.

We wish every success to the team that will spearhead recovery. And so, Algernon Cargill, you will get our support where needed. Perhaps this is how we can save the nation.

We report yinner decide!