Governor-General stops by EOC to offer words of encouragement to volunteers

Governor General HE the Most Hon. Cornelius A. Smith (centre) offers words of encouragement to workers and volunteers at the Emergency Operation Center, on Monday, September 9, 2019. Accompanying him were (from left) Minister of State for Grand Bahama Senator Kwasi Thompson; Head of NEMA (GB) Don Cornish; Assistant Commissioner of Police Samuel Butler; Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. K. Peter Turnquest; and Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Works, Iram Lewis. (BIS Photo/Lisa Davis)

FREEPORT, Grand Bahama — Governor-General of The Bahamas, His Excellency the Most Hon. Cornelius A. Smith made a special trip to Grand Bahama on Monday, September 9, 2019, to offer words of encouragement to NEMA workers, as well as to storm-ravaged victims of Hurricane Dorian.

“I want to thank each and every one of you for the sacrifices that you’re making in helping to restore Grand Bahama after such a devastating time,” the Governor-General told workers at the Emergency Operation Center (EOC).

The Governor General’s trip to Grand Bahama was for information gathering purposes, as well as to offer some encouragement to the workers within the EOC.

He admitted the country was going through was a trying time, but that with the help of Almighty God and the strong spirit of the Bahamian people, the country can eventually rebound and be rebuilt.

His Excellency said that Bahamians are resilient people and that they will get through this tragedy – but it can only happen if Bahamians work together and depend on the help of God.

He said he wanted to see firsthand the impact of Hurricane Dorian to assist in making all aware of what is happening: “We will go to see some of the places so that I can get a full appreciation for the devastation that has happened to this island. Lives have been shattered and I recognize that it will take a couple of years to rebuild. It will not happen overnight. We have to do the rebuilding. We have to rebuild our lives, our communities and our homes. That is not an overnight event. As someone said, this is not a sprint, this is for the long haul. But God is with us in this time of need.”

