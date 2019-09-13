Opposition Leader tours Grand Cay in the aftermath of Dorian

Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis greeting the community of Grand Cay Abaco.

Opposition and PLP Leader the Hon. Philip Brave Davis led a delegation to Grand Cay in the Abacos on Thursday, 12 September 2019 to assess Hurricane damage there and to hear the concerns of the residents.

Accompanying Mr. Davis was Deputy Leader I. Chester Cooper; Senators Michael Darville and Joebeth Coleby-Davis and the party’s Secretary-General Barbara Cartwright.

The residents of Grand Cay were reportedly in good spirits, there were no casualties, but the Cay suffered extensive infrastructure damage including a breach to the Cay’s main potable water storage tank, downed power lines and damaged homes.

Via a video vignette, co-chair of the PLP Disaster Relief Committee, Senator Michael Darville, delivered a succinct overview of the damage assessed by the delegation and called on the government and relevant agencies to cause for these essential services to be restored to Grand Cay as quickly as practicable.

The delegation is seen meeting and speaking with residents of this island community known for its commercial seafood processing and exportation.