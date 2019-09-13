Prime Minister Meets with European Humanitarian Aid Organization

NASSAU, THE Bahamas — Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis met Mr. Nicolas Louis of European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) and Mr. Gerard Guerin of its Emergency Response Coordination Centre, today, September 12, 2019 in a courtesy call at Churchill Building.

They discussed Hurricane Dorian Relief and Recovery efforts. Also present were Secretary to the Cabinet Camille Johnson, Office of the Prime Minister Special Advisor Joshua Sears, and COO of the Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit Viana Gardiner.

(BIS Photos/Yontalay Bowe)