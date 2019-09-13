Prime Minister Minnis speaks with His Royal Highness Prince Charles

Help the Bahamas PLEASE SIR with ERASING OUR NATIONAL DEBT!!! WE COULD RELAX THE TAXES WE HAVE TO PAY! HELP HELP HELP!!!!

Prime Minister the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis spoke by phone with His Royal Highness Prince Charles today from his office at Cabinet, Churchill Building.

Prince Charles expressed how deeply the people of the United Kingdom are feeling for Bahamians during this time of tragedy in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.

His Royal Highness and the Prime Minister also spoke about ways to rebuild storm-affected communities better and with resilience and long-term reconstruction.

“This call means so much to the Bahamian people. It shows the deep friendship between our two nations and that we are like family. The Royal Navy was here at the start and was able to

bring in food and supplies almost immediately. Thank you for your strong support,” said Prime Minister Minnis during the call.