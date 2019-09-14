Man shotup multiple times about the body last night and police reported nothing about the incident….

Nassau| Bshamas Press is learning that sometime around 7:00am victim, Dencil Gaitor, while at his residence on Eden Street reported that when he exited his residence he was accosted by two males armed with handguns who shot him multiple times to the body. Itbis unclear if the men were known to him.

Gaitor survived the ordeal and is listed in serious but stable condition in hospital!

What is interesting is the fact that police in its daily reports made no mention of the incident.

Crime is down they say….Yeah Right!

