Minister Lanisha Rolle sets out to destroy Sports in the Bahamas….

Stephen Gardiner and Shaunae Miller-Uibo

Nassau| This woman will destroy sports in the Bahamas. Now what her tell ANOTHER LIE! THE BAAAs approved the budget by the Ministry of Youths Sports and Culture was $116,000.

That approval was signed off and agreed to by the Ministry! The Minister decided, on her own now, that she was not any longer giving the BAAAs $116,000 but $25,000.

Her decision will most likely now not allow track star Stephen Gardiner to pick up his Gold Medal in the Mens 400m at the World Games in Qatar this September. And, our Track Queen Shaunae Miller-Uibo will not collect her Gold in the Women’s 200m and 400m at the meet.

We are sick and damn tired of this wutless Sports Minister!

The lying must end!

We report yinner decide!