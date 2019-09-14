POLICE INVESTIGATE TRAFFIC FATALITY ON SHIRLEY STREET LAST NIGHT…

Victim in that latest traffic fatality on Shirley Street last evening.

Nassau| Police on New Providence, are investigating a traffic accident Friday 13th September, 2019, which has left an adult male dead.

According to reports shortly after 9:00pm, an adult male was walking on Shirley Street, in the vicinity of Williams Lane, when he was struck by a silver Mercedes Benz car.

The victim was transported to hospital via ambulance with serious injuries and later succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is assisting police with this investigation.

Investigations are being continued by Officers of the RBPF Traffic Department.