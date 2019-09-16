Active shooters on the loose in the capital claimed the life of another male this morning on Johnson Road!

Homicide #77 this morning on Johnson Road …

file photo

NASSAU| Bahamian police are presently on scene of a homicide at Johnson Road off Eastern Road.

We at BP can confirm that an adult male was shot multiple times about the body in this incident and was confirmed dead on the scene. He becomes the third murdered victim in 36 hours. We have an active ahooter on the island of New Providence.

We can also report that last evening homicide on 1st Street The Grove occurred right in the back of the Grove Police Station. Police never reported this 76th homicide to the press until this morning.

We report yinner decide!