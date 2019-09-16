Double shooting in Fox Hill tonight has claimed the life of another male victim in homicide #78

Two murders in Fox Hill just 14 hours apart….We have an active shooter in the area…

Homicide victim #78 on Ambrister Street in Fox Hill

NASSAU| The tide of murders in the capital continues to rise this evening and another man is dead in Fox Hill.

BP is reporting a double shooting has just unfolded on Ambrister Street in the historic Fox Hill, which makes the second homicide in the area for the day.

We are learning two men were at a home in the area when a gunman opened fire on them, hitting both men multiple times about the body. One of the victims succumbed on the scene while the other male was rushed to hospital.

This latest homicide raises the murder count to 78 for the year and is the second killing in Fox Hill for the day.

Early this morning shortly after 7am, homicide #76 occurred on Johnson Road where 45-year-old Jermaine Edwards, a security guard at the Princess Margaret Hospital, was gunned down and killed.

Over there were more incidents one where a man was shot and killed on 1st Street the Grove right behind the Grove Police Station and another being killed outside his home. That homicide victim #75 was Bahamasair employee Dencil Gaitor.

So far between last weekend and this weekend, some 9 victims to gun violence have lost their lives, and still for that same period, not one active shooter has been charged in connection with these latest murders. Crime down!

We report yinner decide!