Homicide #76 recorded Sunday evening on First Street the Grove…

Homicide victim #76 on 1st. THE GROVE.

NASSAU| While police appear to have a directive not to report homicides anymore only BP is recording serious homicide incidents and on Sunday evening we record another homicide in the heartland..

Only Bp has confirmed how a man was shot multiple times on 1st Street Coconut Grove earlier Sunday night. He was shot multiple times in a driveby and was transported to hospital where he later died.

Meanwhile only BP again reported the murder of a Bahamasair employee who was shot multiple times outside his home over the weekend. He has been identified as Dencil Gaitor the country’s 75th homicide victim.

We report yinner decide!