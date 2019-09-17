Double homicide just across the street from NEMA Headquarters on Gladstone Road…male and female found stabbed to death in their apartment…

file photo

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting an active double homicide incident this morning on Gladstone Road north of Firetrail Road just opposite the NEMA headquarters.

We are learning a male and female were found stabbed to death in their apartment complex.

Police are on the scene. This latest incident records 79th and 80th homicide incidents for the year. Yesterday in Fox Hill two men were gunned down just 14 hours apart and over the weekend another two victims were murdered. To date, these incidents account for some 11 persons murdered in just 14 days.

Last year 69 murders were recorded around this time. But crime is down.

We report yinner decide.