HeadKnowles Group breaks up after questions from U.S. Agencies investigate Funds collected and used by organizers…

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is following a developing story which surfaced yesterday with the HEADKNOWLES GROUP.

This morning both lead organizers announced in letters the dismantling of the community organizing group after serious questions surfaced about its funding.

We at BP only want to know what has happened with the $1.396 million raised for Hurricane Dorian Victims on GoFundMe???

Is the US Internal Revenue Services IRS questioning the Group? If yes WHY? BP learned the group got their certifications in record time out of the Attorney General Office. How did this happen? Are Government Ministers involved? Who are the Ministry Officials involved with HEADKNOWLES GROUP?

Who is the individual[s] who was issued an ATM Card for Headknowles Group and withdrew thousands without any accounting?

And how did the group get in a building owned by the Government Of the Bahamas on Gladstone Road? Many questions little answers but we at BP will post today supporting letters and documents.

Documents signed by Carl Bethel in record time after years of not being registered as a nonprofit group! [NOTICE THE DATE]

FOUNDATION CERTIFICATE issued on the 6th of September, 2019.



The Gofundme Account which was flagged by GOFUNDME and referred to the IRS raised some $1.3 million.